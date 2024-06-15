Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Receives $63.78 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.78.
SQM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $62.80 in a report on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.
Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $42.43 on Friday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 1 year low of $38.50 and a 1 year high of $81.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.06 and its 200 day moving average is $48.49.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.2134 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.73%.
Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.
