Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SCGLY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Monday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

SCGLY stock opened at $4.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.30. Société Générale Société anonyme has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $6.11.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.13. Société Générale Société anonyme had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Société Générale Société anonyme’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.66%.

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, corporates, and institutional clients in Europe and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. It offers retail banking services, such as consumer credit, vehicle leasing and fleet management, online banking, wealth management, and equipment and vendor finance services; and insurance products, including home, vehicle, family, health, and mortgage insurance.

