South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Short Interest Update

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,200 shares, a decline of 47.5% from the May 15th total of 143,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

South32 Trading Down 0.2 %

SOUHY stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $12.04. 41,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,506. South32 has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $13.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.86.

About South32

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, India, China, Japan, the Middle East, Mozambique, the Netherlands, Brazil, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.

