Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Short Interest Update

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the May 15th total of 2,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 411,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Southwest Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SWX traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,425. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.37. Southwest Gas has a fifty-two week low of $56.17 and a fifty-two week high of $78.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Gas Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is 92.88%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SWX shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Southwest Gas in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Southwest Gas from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Justin L. Brown sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $200,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,822,995. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Southwest Gas by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in Southwest Gas by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 8,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Southwest Gas by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Southwest Gas by 140.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 108,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,526,000 after purchasing an additional 63,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Southwest Gas by 519.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 782,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,295,000 after purchasing an additional 656,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

