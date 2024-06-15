SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,318,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255,973 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $145,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 12,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 39,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 23,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RWO traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.58. The company had a trading volume of 36,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,279. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $35.60 and a 1 year high of $44.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.88.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

