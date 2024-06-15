Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Short Interest Up 22.8% in May

Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 230,500 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the May 15th total of 187,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 230.5 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Spin Master from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th.

OTCMKTS:SNMSF remained flat at $21.65 during trading hours on Friday. Spin Master has a twelve month low of $21.09 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.14.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0442 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Spin Master’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment's product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.

