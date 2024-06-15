Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) PT Lowered to $3.00

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 361.75% from the stock’s previous close.

SPRB has been the topic of several other research reports. SVB Leerink cut Spruce Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Spruce Biosciences from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Leerink Partnrs cut Spruce Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Spruce Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Spruce Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spruce Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

Spruce Biosciences stock opened at $0.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 4.67. The firm has a market cap of $26.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.10. Spruce Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $5.95.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.04. Spruce Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 57.53% and a negative net margin of 461.67%. The company had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Spruce Biosciences will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 359,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.73, for a total transaction of $262,784.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,015,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200,965.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Superstring Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Spruce Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $348,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Spruce Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in Spruce Biosciences by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 302,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 24,450 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,211,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

