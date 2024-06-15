Star Holdings (NASDAQ:STHO) Short Interest Update

Star Holdings (NASDAQ:STHO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 108,700 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the May 15th total of 136,900 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 56,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Star by 272.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Star by 300.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Star during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new position in Star in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Star during the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STHO traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.65. The stock had a trading volume of 20,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 8.03 and a quick ratio of 8.03. The firm has a market cap of $168.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.63 and its 200 day moving average is $12.76. Star has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $16.00.

Star ( NASDAQ:STHO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter. Star had a negative return on equity of 29.23% and a negative net margin of 117.43%. The firm had revenue of $25.44 million for the quarter.

Star Holdings engages in the non-ground lease related commercial real estate businesses in the United States. Its portfolio primarily comprises interest in the Asbury Park Waterfront and Magnolia Green residential development projects. Star Holdings is based in New York, New York.

