StateHouse Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STHZF) Short Interest Down 89.5% in May

StateHouse Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STHZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 89.5% from the May 15th total of 42,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

StateHouse Price Performance

STHZF stock remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,351. StateHouse has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03.

Get StateHouse alerts:

About StateHouse

(Get Free Report)

Read More

StateHouse Holdings Inc, an integrated omni-channel cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, manufacture, distribution, and retailing of cannabis products for the adult-use and medical markets in the United States. It operates in Oakland, San Jose, San Leandro and Desert Hot Springs, California, San Diego, San Ysidro, Grover Beach, Seaside, La Mesa, Grossmont, Vista, Eugene, Oregon, and Internationally.

Receive News & Ratings for StateHouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StateHouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.