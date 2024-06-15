StateHouse Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STHZF) Short Interest Down 89.5% in May

StateHouse Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STHZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 89.5% from the May 15th total of 42,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
StateHouse Price Performance
STHZF stock remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,351. StateHouse has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03.
About StateHouse
