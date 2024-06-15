Status (SNT) One Day Volume Hits $3.12 Million

Status (SNT) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. During the last week, Status has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Status token can currently be purchased for $0.0297 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a market cap of $115.55 million and $3.12 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00012422 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00010091 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65,959.18 or 0.99963854 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00012621 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00004980 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000053 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.90 or 0.00089269 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,884,566,986 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,884,566,986.198826 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.0313324 USD and is down -1.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 140 active market(s) with $1,470,071.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

