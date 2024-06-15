STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Trading Up ∞

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up ∞ during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €46.68 ($50.19) and last traded at €44.40 ($47.74). Approximately 2,399,540 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 2,270,000 shares.
STMicroelectronics Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €44.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is €44.40.
STMicroelectronics Company Profile
STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than STMicroelectronics
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Adobe Stock: It’s Not Too Late To Buy The Dip
Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.