Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Floor & Decor Put Options (NYSE:FND)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 5,298 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 61% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,294 put options.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.24.

Shares of NYSE FND traded down $3.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,127,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,819. The company has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.10, a PEG ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.78. Floor & Decor has a 52 week low of $76.30 and a 52 week high of $135.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.16 and its 200 day moving average is $112.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 34,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $4,274,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,386 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Peter Starrett sold 1,569 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total value of $192,375.09. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,620 shares in the company, valued at $14,543,998.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 34,199 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $4,274,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,048,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,778 shares of company stock worth $5,182,791 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 97.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

