StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of AKTX stock opened at $3.16 on Tuesday. Akari Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $5.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akari Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Akari Therapeutics stock. Omnia Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX – Free Report) by 48.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,511 shares during the period. Omnia Family Wealth LLC owned about 1.55% of Akari Therapeutics worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

About Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid, as well as pre-clinical program developing long-acting PASylated-nomacopan for treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

