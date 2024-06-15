StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Riverview Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Riverview Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RVSB opened at $3.81 on Wednesday. Riverview Bancorp has a twelve month low of $3.37 and a twelve month high of $6.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $80.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.98.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $9.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Riverview Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 10th. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in Riverview Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 79,206 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 902,739 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

