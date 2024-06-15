StockNews.com Downgrades Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) to Sell

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Big Lots has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $4.60.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Big Lots

Big Lots Trading Down 11.2 %

Shares of Big Lots stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,579,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,834. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The company has a market capitalization of $61.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.44 and a 200 day moving average of $4.83. Big Lots has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $11.06.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($4.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.23) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Big Lots had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 147.35%. Big Lots’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.40) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Big Lots will post -11.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 265.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 210,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 152,677 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 3.9% during the third quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 991,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 37,310 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 549.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 117,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 99,011 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $598,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Big Lots during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, home décor, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, lawn and garden, and other holiday departments; soft home category consists of apparel, hosiery, jewelry; frames, fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textiles, and area rugs departments; and food category that includes beverages and grocery, specialty foods, and candy and snacks departments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.