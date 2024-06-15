StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The LGL Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE LGL opened at $5.15 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.78. The LGL Group has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $6.76.

Get The LGL Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of The LGL Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The LGL Group stock. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSE:LGL – Free Report) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 417,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121,403 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. owned approximately 7.81% of The LGL Group worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

About The LGL Group

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of time and frequency instruments in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments and Merchant Investment. The company offers frequency and time reference standards; radio frequency (RF), digital, and optical time code distribution amplifiers; Network Time Protocol (NTP) servers; and redundancy auto switches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The LGL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The LGL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.