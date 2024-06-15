StockNews.com Lowers National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) to Hold

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

National Presto Industries Price Performance

NPK traded down $1.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.23. 56,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,082. National Presto Industries has a twelve month low of $70.24 and a twelve month high of $86.08. The company has a market cap of $527.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.32.

Get National Presto Industries alerts:

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $76.65 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About National Presto Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in National Presto Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in National Presto Industries in the first quarter worth about $152,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in National Presto Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in National Presto Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

National Presto Industries, Inc provides housewares and small appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; vacuum sealers; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric knife sharpeners; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Presto Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Presto Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.