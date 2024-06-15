StockNews.com Lowers National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) to Hold

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
NPK traded down $1.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.23. 56,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,082. National Presto Industries has a twelve month low of $70.24 and a twelve month high of $86.08. The company has a market cap of $527.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.32.
National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $76.65 million during the quarter.
National Presto Industries, Inc provides housewares and small appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; vacuum sealers; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric knife sharpeners; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.
