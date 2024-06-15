StockNews.com Upgrades Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) to “Buy”

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Capital Product Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Get Capital Product Partners alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CPLP

Capital Product Partners Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of CPLP traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.03. The stock had a trading volume of 10,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,488. Capital Product Partners has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $18.85. The firm has a market cap of $943.29 million, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.64.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The shipping company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $100.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.95 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital Product Partners will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Capital Product Partners stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,697 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,596 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.91% of Capital Product Partners worth $3,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Capital Product Partners

(Get Free Report)

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company's vessels provide a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and dry bulk cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Product Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Product Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.