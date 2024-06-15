StockNews.com Upgrades Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) to Buy

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on JKHY. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.42.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY traded up $3.02 on Friday, hitting $161.57. The company had a trading volume of 524,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,691. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12-month low of $136.57 and a 12-month high of $178.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $165.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.49.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 22.18%. The company had revenue of $538.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates's revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.8% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 24,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,856,000. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

