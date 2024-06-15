Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Streamline Health Solutions Stock Performance

STRM stock opened at $0.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.58. Streamline Health Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.41.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.36 million during the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 85.83% and a negative return on equity of 33.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Streamline Health Solutions

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,999,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 504,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,688,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 26,201 shares during the last quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 935,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 468,242 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 740,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 72,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. 31.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

