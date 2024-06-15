Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
STRM stock opened at $0.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.58. Streamline Health Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.41.
Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.36 million during the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 85.83% and a negative return on equity of 33.41%.
Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.
