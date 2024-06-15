Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAXW) Short Interest Update

Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAXW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 92.9% from the May 15th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Stryve Foods Stock Performance

Stryve Foods stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.01. 5,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,933. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01. Stryve Foods has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.05.

Stryve Foods Company Profile

Stryve Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of healthy snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands; and human-grade air-dried pet treats marketed under the Two Tails and Primal Paws brand names.

