STV Group’s (STVG) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of STV Group (LON:STVG – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.
STV Group Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of STV Group stock opened at GBX 280 ($3.57) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,725.00, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £127.54 million, a PE ratio of 3,111.11 and a beta of 0.06. STV Group has a 52-week low of GBX 175 ($2.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 297 ($3.78). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 253.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 218.82.
About STV Group
