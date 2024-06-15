STV Group’s (STVG) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of STV Group (LON:STVG – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Shares of STV Group stock opened at GBX 280 ($3.57) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,725.00, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £127.54 million, a PE ratio of 3,111.11 and a beta of 0.06. STV Group has a 52-week low of GBX 175 ($2.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 297 ($3.78). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 253.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 218.82.

About STV Group

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Broadcast, Digital, and Studios segments. It offers news, information, and entertainment and drama programs. The company delivers its content on air, online, and on demand.

