Sunpointe LLC Acquires New Shares in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Sunpointe LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Duke Energy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,187,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,205,000 after purchasing an additional 23,213 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $8,907,000. Oracle Alpha Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $455,000. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 16,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $1,723,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $173,415.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $1,027,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,253.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $173,415.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4 shares in the company, valued at $409.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,750,815 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Price Performance

DUK traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,668,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,957,621. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $104.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.92. The stock has a market cap of $79.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.45.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 103.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DUK. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.75.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Further Reading

