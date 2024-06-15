Sunpointe LLC Buys Shares of 1,081 McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Sunpointe LLC bought a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,937,000 after purchasing an additional 294,832 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $1,024,140,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,997,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,017,000 after purchasing an additional 62,242 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,595,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,656,000 after purchasing an additional 50,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,093,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MCK traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $589.95. The company had a trading volume of 577,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,867. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $551.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $514.93. The stock has a market cap of $76.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.47. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $392.48 and a 52 week high of $592.41.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.19 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 31.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $502.00 to $551.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of McKesson from $547.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.47.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 600 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.53, for a total value of $351,318.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,941.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other McKesson news, Director Susan R. Salka sold 606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.04, for a total transaction of $338,172.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.53, for a total transaction of $351,318.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,941.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,814 shares of company stock valued at $14,511,649. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

