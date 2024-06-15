Sunpointe LLC Makes New $841,000 Investment in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Sunpointe LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Sunpointe LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 364,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,090,000 after buying an additional 58,160 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 286,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,620,000 after buying an additional 24,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 15,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter.

JEPQ stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,955,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,697,955. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $44.95 and a 1-year high of $55.20. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.26.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.4497 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

