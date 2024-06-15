Sunpointe LLC Takes $1.34 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Sunpointe LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,553 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,000. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.7% of Sunpointe LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Paralel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 96,670 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $48,740,000 after buying an additional 6,423 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 15,229 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,678,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,702 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 53,939 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,196,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $607.00 to $546.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $597.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $618.00 to $584.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $578.75.

Shares of UNH traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $497.12. 3,019,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,153,061. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $436.38 and a twelve month high of $554.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $493.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $506.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $457.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.58.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.28. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The business had revenue of $99.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.26 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 45.97%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

