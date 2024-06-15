Sunpointe LLC Takes $463,000 Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Sunpointe LLC acquired a new position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in APA in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of APA by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of APA during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of APA during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in shares of APA during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 83.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on APA shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on APA from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on APA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on APA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered APA from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.52.

Shares of APA traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.82. The company had a trading volume of 9,514,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,565,222. APA Co. has a 1-year low of $27.36 and a 1-year high of $46.15. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 3.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. APA had a return on equity of 45.32% and a net margin of 34.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. APA’s payout ratio is 11.19%.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

