Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 29.5% from the May 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Suzuki Motor Stock Performance
Shares of SZKMY stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.83. The stock had a trading volume of 13,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,806. The firm has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Suzuki Motor has a one year low of $33.83 and a one year high of $50.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.47.
About Suzuki Motor
