Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 29.5% from the May 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Suzuki Motor Stock Performance

Shares of SZKMY stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.83. The stock had a trading volume of 13,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,806. The firm has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Suzuki Motor has a one year low of $33.83 and a one year high of $50.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.47.

About Suzuki Motor

Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.

