S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,100 shares, an increase of 407.7% from the May 15th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on S&W Seed in a report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SANW traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.26. 30,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,301. The company has a market cap of $11.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.49. S&W Seed has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 33.78% and a negative net margin of 36.60%. The company had revenue of $18.32 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that S&W Seed will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in S&W Seed stock. Wynnefield Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,070,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,701 shares during the quarter. S&W Seed comprises about 2.1% of Wynnefield Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Wynnefield Capital Inc. owned 9.46% of S&W Seed worth $4,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

