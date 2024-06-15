Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF) Short Interest Up 155.6% in May

Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 155.6% from the May 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Sweet Earth Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SEHCF remained flat at $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.06. Sweet Earth has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.65.

About Sweet Earth

Sweet Earth Holdings Corporation cultivates, processes, and sells hemp cannabidiol (CBD) products in the United States and internationally. The company offers CBD and hemp infused facial products, including CBD hydration creams, oat and honey cleansers, and soothing CBD lip balms; and botanicals and essential oils, such as balancing CBD jasmine oils, soothing CBD bath salt soaks, invigorating CBD neem and turmeric scrubs, and aloe-infused CBD hand sanitizers for body and skin care.

