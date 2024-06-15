Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF) Short Interest Up 155.6% in May

Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 155.6% from the May 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Sweet Earth Price Performance
OTCMKTS:SEHCF remained flat at $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.06. Sweet Earth has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.65.
About Sweet Earth
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sweet Earth
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for Sweet Earth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sweet Earth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.