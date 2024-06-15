Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Earns “Underweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their underweight rating on shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SYF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an outperform rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BTIG Research started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Synchrony Financial from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.55.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $41.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $46.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.38 and its 200-day moving average is $40.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.60.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.19). Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 14.35%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Curtis Howse sold 31,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,290.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,446,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Synchrony Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,374,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,180 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 995.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,599,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,448,000 after acquiring an additional 5,088,262 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,468,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,187,000 after acquiring an additional 755,856 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,973,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,040,000 after acquiring an additional 178,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $182,739,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

(Get Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

