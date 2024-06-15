Synergia Energy (LON:SYN) Trading Up 4.5%

Synergia Energy Ltd (LON:SYN – Get Free Report) was up 4.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.13 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00). Approximately 56,086,273 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 92,812,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.11 ($0.00).

Synergia Energy Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.44 million, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

About Synergia Energy

Synergia Energy Ltd engages in the exploration for, appraisal, development, production, and sale of oil and gas. It holds 100% interest in the Cambay field located in the Cambay basin, onshore Gujarat, India. The company was formerly known as Oilex Ltd and changed its name to Synergia Energy Ltd in July 2022.

