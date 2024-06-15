Syon Capital LLC Acquires 2,156 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Syon Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,503 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the quarter. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,891,648 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,756,001,000 after buying an additional 387,632 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Starbucks by 1.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,217,752 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,388,924,000 after buying an additional 232,031 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $1,240,652,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,367,331 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,091,378,000 after buying an additional 268,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 11.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,541,739 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $962,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,051 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Starbucks stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,192,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,999,455. The company has a market capitalization of $90.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.80 and a 12 month high of $107.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,750 shares of company stock worth $642,050 over the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

