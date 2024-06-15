Syon Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Syon Capital LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 48.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,042 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,073,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $297,994,000 after acquiring an additional 460,687 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,477,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,723 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,260,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,151,000 after purchasing an additional 152,114 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,085,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,028,000 after acquiring an additional 738,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,839,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,045,000 after acquiring an additional 464,248 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.41. 17,444,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,338,313. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $25.62 and a twelve month high of $37.47. The company has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.11.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

