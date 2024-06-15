Syon Capital LLC Has $1.18 Million Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Syon Capital LLC raised its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 40.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,024,140,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1,044.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 821,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,228,000 after purchasing an additional 749,504 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 202.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 602,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,778,000 after buying an additional 403,312 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 14.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,937,000 after buying an additional 294,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 92.1% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 567,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,969,000 after buying an additional 272,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, Director Susan R. Salka sold 606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.04, for a total transaction of $338,172.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other McKesson news, Director Susan R. Salka sold 606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.04, for a total value of $338,172.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.41, for a total value of $2,155,760.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,607,866.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,814 shares of company stock worth $14,511,649 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McKesson Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $589.95. 728,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,649. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $392.48 and a 12 month high of $592.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $551.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $514.93.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.19 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 31.54 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCK. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on McKesson from $502.00 to $551.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on McKesson from $547.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on McKesson from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on McKesson from $571.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.47.

About McKesson

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Read More

