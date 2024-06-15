Syon Capital LLC Purchases 1,565 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Syon Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 34.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,161 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the quarter. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Honeywell International by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,840,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,644,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,373 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 6,557.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 940,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $197,266,000 after purchasing an additional 926,531 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in Honeywell International by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,874,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $346,365,000 after purchasing an additional 636,104 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Honeywell International by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,189,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $668,959,000 after purchasing an additional 539,644 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Honeywell International by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,739,695 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $364,831,000 after purchasing an additional 375,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.75.

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,709,231.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,507,899.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $208.53. 2,239,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,374,790. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $211.63. The company has a market capitalization of $135.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $199.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.06%.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

