Syon Capital LLC Purchases 2,116 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Syon Capital LLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the quarter. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 55,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.7% in the third quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 24,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 12,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.2% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on CP shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.32.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:CP traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,893,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,238,620. The company has a market capitalization of $71.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.97. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $68.92 and a 12 month high of $91.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.70.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 28.27%. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is presently 17.95%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.