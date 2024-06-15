Syon Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 918.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 52,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,710,000 after purchasing an additional 47,095 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,950,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,461,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,531,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,623,380,000 after purchasing an additional 52,019 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.7% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 17,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,153,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $479.19. 23,372,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,164,470. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $342.35 and a fifty-two week high of $479.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $445.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $429.91.

Invesco QQQ Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

