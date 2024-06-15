Syon Capital LLC Raises Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Syon Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 37.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,784 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 65.6% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,900 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth approximately $23,511,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth approximately $11,793,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 19.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 633,702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $358,017,000 after purchasing an additional 103,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 8.2% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 7,731 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $9.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $855.67. 1,395,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,735,517. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $516.54 and a fifty-two week high of $856.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $379.35 billion, a PE ratio of 53.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $774.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $721.45.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.43 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total value of $567,445.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,228,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $745.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $890.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $751.85.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

