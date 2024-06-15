Taylor Financial Group Inc. Buys New Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Taylor Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 22,999 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,000. Oracle accounts for 2.0% of Taylor Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Contour Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 2,192,950 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $231,203,000 after buying an additional 643,490 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Oracle by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78,049 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $8,229,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 29,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 5,986 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 16,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $2,903,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,294.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 880,000 shares of company stock worth $110,488,150. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ORCL. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.50.

Oracle Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:ORCL traded down $1.77 on Friday, hitting $138.08. The stock had a trading volume of 11,326,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,498,766. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The stock has a market cap of $379.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.98. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $99.26 and a 1-year high of $142.40.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

