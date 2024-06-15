Taylor Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Taylor Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 39.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the third quarter worth about $441,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,764,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 52.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 157,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,178,000 after buying an additional 54,093 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQM traded up $1.01 on Friday, hitting $197.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,480,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,340. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $140.84 and a 12-month high of $197.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $182.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

