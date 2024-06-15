Taylor Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 475 Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Taylor Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 475 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Schear Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spreng Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $621.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $635.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $642.00 to $737.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.27.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Down 0.2 %

MLM stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $566.85. The stock had a trading volume of 371,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,920. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $389.90 and a 12-month high of $626.67. The firm has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $585.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $549.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.05. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 31.35%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 23.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 8.77%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

