Taylor Financial Group Inc. Takes $1.55 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Taylor Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,000. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Taylor Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,490,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,232,000 after acquiring an additional 63,793 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 46.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 454,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,994,000 after acquiring an additional 145,152 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,784,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $210,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA IVE traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $180.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,046. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $147.23 and a 1 year high of $187.24. The company has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $181.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.99.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.