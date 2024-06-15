Taylor Financial Group Inc. Takes $1.55 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Taylor Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,000. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Taylor Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,490,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,232,000 after acquiring an additional 63,793 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 46.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 454,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,994,000 after acquiring an additional 145,152 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,784,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $210,000.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
NYSEARCA IVE traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $180.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,046. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $147.23 and a 1 year high of $187.24. The company has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $181.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.99.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
