TD Cowen Begins Coverage on Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR)

TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PCOR. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Procore Technologies from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procore Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $80.94.

Procore Technologies Stock Down 4.1 %

PCOR opened at $63.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Procore Technologies has a 12 month low of $48.11 and a 12 month high of $83.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.58 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.01.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.15. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.25% and a negative net margin of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $269.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.13 million. On average, research analysts expect that Procore Technologies will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procore Technologies

In other Procore Technologies news, Director Graham Smith sold 1,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.68, for a total value of $117,370.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,062,001.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Graham Smith sold 1,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.68, for a total value of $117,370.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,062,001.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 3,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $223,701.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,122,192.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 301,859 shares of company stock valued at $21,684,405 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procore Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Procore Technologies by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Procore Technologies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in Procore Technologies by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Procore Technologies by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

