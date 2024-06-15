T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 98.2% from the May 15th total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:TDHOY traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.49. 1,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,070. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.26. T&D has a one year low of $7.16 and a one year high of $9.44.

T&D Company Profile

T&D Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services primarily in Japan. The company offers comprehensive coverage, including death benefit and medical/nursing care products through in-house sales representatives for household customers; term life insurance, disability benefit, etc.

