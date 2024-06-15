Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires 70,478 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 92.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,478 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.07% of Dollar Tree worth $20,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $15,638,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Dollar Tree by 155.2% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after acquiring an additional 19,019 shares during the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth $35,512,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Dollar Tree by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,203,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Dollar Tree by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 112,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,986,000 after acquiring an additional 38,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $127.85 per share, with a total value of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,866.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $127.85 per share, with a total value of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,866.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,800 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.70.

Dollar Tree Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Dollar Tree stock traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $106.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,918,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,941,660. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.77 and a 1 year high of $154.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.60 and a 200-day moving average of $129.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.43. The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.67% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

