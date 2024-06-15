Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Cuts Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 506,923 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 8,262 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in eBay were worth $22,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 732 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 135.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,175 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $402,109.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,837,197.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $2,435,344.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,803,915.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $402,109.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,837,197.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EBAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.62.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of EBAY stock traded down $1.56 on Friday, hitting $52.13. 5,737,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,893,041. The firm has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.32. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.17 and a 52 week high of $55.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. eBay had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 27th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. eBay’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

