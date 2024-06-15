Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Decreases Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,921 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 8,625 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $23,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Union Pacific by 15.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 225,421 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $46,144,000 after purchasing an additional 29,888 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 75,281 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,329,000 after buying an additional 6,815 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 34,508 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,027,000 after purchasing an additional 11,463 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth approximately $17,717,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $20,823,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.70.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $222.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,130,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,435,945. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $235.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $199.06 and a 52 week high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.62%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

