Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $15.80 Million Stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,100 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.15% of Amdocs worth $15,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amdocs by 1.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 166,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,046,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Amdocs by 8.6% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Amdocs by 148.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 19,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 11,821 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Amdocs by 29.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 249,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,043,000 after buying an additional 56,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Amdocs by 9.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 286,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,234,000 after buying an additional 24,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.90. 944,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,912. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.24 and a 200 day moving average of $87.13. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $74.41 and a 1-year high of $99.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.74.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). Amdocs had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.479 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.92%.

DOX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Amdocs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Amdocs from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.83.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

