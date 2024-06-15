Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $22.90 Million Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 113.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,320 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $22,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3,477.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 566,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,804,000 after buying an additional 550,355 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 517.6% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 46,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after purchasing an additional 39,082 shares during the period. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $819,000. YCG LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. YCG LLC now owns 178,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,068,000 after purchasing an additional 9,619 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,411,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,776,000 after purchasing an additional 381,860 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of EL stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.90. 2,782,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,616,356. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.59. The stock has a market cap of $40.84 billion, a PE ratio of 63.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.04. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.22 and a 12 month high of $204.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.49. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 148.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bernstein Bank increased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.75.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,967,134.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total transaction of $1,670,107.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,578 shares in the company, valued at $728,598.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,967,134.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,255 shares of company stock worth $5,453,232 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

